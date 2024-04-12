Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,593 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.12% of Macy’s worth $6,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 4.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macy’s

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $60,656.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,937.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 15,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $307,729.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 306,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,259,853.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $60,656.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,937.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 218,424 shares of company stock worth $4,405,507. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on M. TD Cowen cut Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup raised Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.45.

Macy’s Price Performance

NYSE M traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.42. 1,860,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,201,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.90. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.86 and a beta of 2.15. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $22.10.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 0.45%. Macy’s’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 186.49%.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Further Reading

