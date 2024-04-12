M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,097 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. M.D.C. makes up about 1.4% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.30% of M.D.C. worth $12,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDC. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 11,184.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 21,138 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in M.D.C. by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its position in M.D.C. by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 6,200 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $388,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,446.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M.D.C. Price Performance

MDC traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $62.92. The stock had a trading volume of 789,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,861. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.66 and a 200-day moving average of $52.91. The company has a current ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

