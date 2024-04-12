Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LYFT. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Nomura downgraded shares of Lyft from a neutral rating to a reduce rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.70 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Lyft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.52.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $19.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 1.98. Lyft has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. Analysts predict that Lyft will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $85,163.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 633,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,521,929. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 15,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $275,327.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,204,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,083,283.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $85,163.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 633,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,521,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 270,526 shares of company stock worth $5,195,771. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Lyft by 685.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

