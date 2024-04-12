Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Trading Down 7.5%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.33. 283,291 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 961,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Lyell Immunopharma Trading Up 8.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of -0.56.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 180,486.14% and a negative return on equity of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lyell Immunopharma

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 90,078 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 45,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 17,171 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 263,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,827 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

