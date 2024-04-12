Lucas GC Limited’s (NASDAQ:LGCL) Quiet Period Set To Expire on April 15th

Lucas GC’s (NASDAQ:LGCL – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, April 15th. Lucas GC had issued 1,500,000 shares in its IPO on March 5th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Lucas GC’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Lucas GC Price Performance
Shares of LGCL opened at $2.54 on Friday. Lucas GC has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $5.00.
Lucas GC Company Profile
