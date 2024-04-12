LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $315.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $254.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $268.36.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LPLA

LPL Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $263.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.10 and a 200-day moving average of $239.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $179.00 and a 1-year high of $274.35.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 5,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.52, for a total transaction of $1,485,582.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,462.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total transaction of $9,277,457.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,798,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 5,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.52, for a total transaction of $1,485,582.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,462.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,151 shares of company stock valued at $15,911,088. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in LPL Financial by 164.4% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.