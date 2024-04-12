Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Tobam

Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $235.35 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.73.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.33.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

