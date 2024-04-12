LKQ’s (LKQ) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $66.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LKQ. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Get LKQ alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LKQ

LKQ Price Performance

LKQ stock opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. LKQ has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $59.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.28.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. LKQ had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $10,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,087,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth about $5,888,000. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 339,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after acquiring an additional 26,033 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in LKQ by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in LKQ by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 373,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,493,000 after acquiring an additional 30,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 668,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,114,000 after acquiring an additional 155,913 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LKQ

(Get Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.