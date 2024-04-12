LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RAMP. Susquehanna boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.75.

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $34.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.36 and a beta of 1.00. LiveRamp has a 12 month low of $21.96 and a 12 month high of $42.66.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. LiveRamp had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that LiveRamp will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAMP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,513,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 5,308.7% in the 4th quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 746,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after acquiring an additional 732,285 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,203,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,330,000 after acquiring an additional 626,372 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 686,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after acquiring an additional 510,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,742,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

