LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Insider Paula Cipollone Sells 3,369 Shares

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) insider Paula Cipollone sold 3,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $25,099.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 290,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,937.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paula Cipollone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Paula Cipollone sold 13,996 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $96,992.28.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LFST opened at $6.13 on Friday. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $9.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average of $6.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LifeStance Health Group ( NASDAQ:LFST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 17.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $280.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.14 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LFST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 117.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

