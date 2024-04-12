Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Down to $30.84

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.84, but opened at $29.98. Li Auto shares last traded at $29.58, with a volume of 856,426 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LI shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Li Auto from $56.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Li Auto from $57.30 to $48.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Li Auto from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Li Auto from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.58.

Li Auto Trading Down 3.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.37. The company has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Li Auto by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Li Auto by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Li Auto by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Li Auto by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

