Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 4.8% of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $160.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.27 and a 1-year high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at $341,163,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,163,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 250,539 shares of company stock worth $35,906,259. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

