Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Director Amy Banse Acquires 1,575 Shares of Stock

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) Director Amy Banse bought 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lennar Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE LEN opened at $159.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.90 and a fifty-two week high of $172.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lennar

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 484.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.