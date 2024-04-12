KT (NYSE:KT) Shares Gap Down to $13.08

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.08, but opened at $12.64. KT shares last traded at $12.47, with a volume of 300,858 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

KT Trading Down 4.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.29. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter. KT had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 5.28%. As a group, analysts expect that KT Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KT

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in KT in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of KT by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of KT by 1,292.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in KT by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in KT by 1,227.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. 18.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

