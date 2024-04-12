K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the March 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 4.4 %
K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.35. 1,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,867. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.67. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $10.50.
K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
