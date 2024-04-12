Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Position Lessened by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 226,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 18,580 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at $953,000. BetterWealth LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Up 0.8 %

PHG opened at $20.60 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average is $20.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of -36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Koninklijke Philips

(Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

