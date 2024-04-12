Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) PT Lowered to $60.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

KNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.75.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KNX

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 0.9 %

KNX opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.83 and its 200 day moving average is $54.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $45.73 and a fifty-two week high of $60.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $112,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,836.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 908.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,181,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,232,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,715,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $906,016,000 after buying an additional 2,137,296 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,841,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after acquiring an additional 892,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at about $38,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.