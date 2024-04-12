Kinross Gold’s (K) “Outperform Overweight” Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their outperform overweight rating on shares of Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Kinross Gold Stock Up 1.5 %

TSE K opened at C$8.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.45. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.92.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.03. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of C$1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.4605193 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Kinross Gold

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 29,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.93, for a total value of C$144,508.16. In related news, Senior Officer Michiel Van Akkooi sold 62,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total transaction of C$418,609.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3 shares in the company, valued at C$20.10. Also, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 29,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.93, for a total value of C$144,508.16. Insiders sold 143,621 shares of company stock valued at $893,873 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.