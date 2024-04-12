Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Given “Outperform Overweight” Rating at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their outperform overweight rating on shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KGC. CIBC boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Kinross Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Kinross Gold from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.28.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $6.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.50. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $6.57.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,932,404 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $271,841,000 after acquiring an additional 528,121 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,677,952 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,302,000 after acquiring an additional 170,761 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,037,827 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,729,000 after acquiring an additional 962,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

