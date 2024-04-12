Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,568 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $441,478,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 13,781.2% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,763,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,442,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,155 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.86.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $126.11 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The company has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

