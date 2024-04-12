Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

KRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 458.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth about $105,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KRC opened at $33.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.88. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $43.37.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Articles

