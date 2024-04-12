Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Free Report) traded down 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.65 and last traded at $12.65. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.93.
Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.42.
Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile
Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential real estate investment trusts, owning, operating, managing and developing a $4.9 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations; 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties; and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Killam Apartment REIT
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 5 Semiconductor Giants: Navigating the Recent Pullback
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- JPMorgan Chase Falls 5% as Consumer Cracking Begins to Show
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 2 Stocks to Buy on The Dip: One a Value, the Other High-Yielding
Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.