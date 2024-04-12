Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Free Report) traded down 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.65 and last traded at $12.65. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.93.

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.42.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential real estate investment trusts, owning, operating, managing and developing a $4.9 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations; 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties; and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

