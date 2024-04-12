KeyCorp Trims Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Target Price to $78.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PZZA has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BTIG Research cut Papa John’s International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a sell rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.10.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $62.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $60.66 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.75.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $571.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.15 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $202,626.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,228.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,603,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,705,000 after purchasing an additional 123,995 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,574,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,201,000 after purchasing an additional 207,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 31.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,866,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,327,000 after purchasing an additional 450,885 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,698,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,502,000 after purchasing an additional 192,149 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,411,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,275,000 after purchasing an additional 92,937 shares during the period.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

