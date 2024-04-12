KeyCorp Raises Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $3,250.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $2,750.00 to $3,250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $2,650.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,246.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,702.22.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,990.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,740.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,340.77. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,693.90 and a 52 week high of $3,023.98. The company has a market capitalization of $82.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.43, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill’s stock is set to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 53.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total value of $1,956,382.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,271 shares in the company, valued at $97,221,776.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total value of $1,956,382.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,271 shares in the company, valued at $97,221,776.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total value of $2,354,780.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,420.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,793 shares of company stock worth $18,321,152. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.