KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) PT Raised to $18.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KEY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.53.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KEY opened at $14.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.22. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.29.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $175,527.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,481.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $175,527.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,481.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 3,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $46,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,442 shares of company stock worth $303,914. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 3,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

