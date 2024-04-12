KeyCorp Downgrades Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) to Sector Weight

KeyCorp lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.10.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $104.33 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $115.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.96 and a 200-day moving average of $101.60.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $302,309,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 804.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $340,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,631 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,266,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,732,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $194,759,000 after acquiring an additional 994,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 60.9% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,344,282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $132,533,000 after purchasing an additional 508,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

