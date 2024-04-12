Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) PT Raised to $36.00 at Barclays

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KDP. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.45.

Shares of KDP traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,563,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $35.99.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CEO Robert James Gamgort acquired 171,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,179,917 shares in the company, valued at $92,535,584.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert James Gamgort purchased 171,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,535,584.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 331,487,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,984,617.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,012,132 shares of company stock worth $2,890,354,861 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 98,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 93,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 11,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.9% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 183,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

