Kelly Clark Hanczyk Acquires 1,392 Shares of Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Stock

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) Director Kelly Clark Hanczyk bought 1,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,022.40.

Kelly Clark Hanczyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 26th, Kelly Clark Hanczyk purchased 1,336 shares of Nexus Industrial REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,993.28.

Nexus Industrial REIT Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NXR.UN stock traded down C$0.05 on Friday, hitting C$7.20. 59,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.77, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.36. Nexus Industrial REIT has a one year low of C$6.08 and a one year high of C$9.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$495.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.45.

Nexus Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.0533 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 27.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NXR.UN shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Laurentian set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.93.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

