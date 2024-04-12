Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 654 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,939,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,958. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $84.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.07 and its 200-day moving average is $75.46. The firm has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

