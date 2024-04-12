Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 58 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,519,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,343,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,550 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29,857.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $613,391,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF traded down $3.13 on Friday, hitting $334.25. The company had a trading volume of 350,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,407. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $331.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.35. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $239.23 and a 12-month high of $340.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

