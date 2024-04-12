Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 375 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,244,000 after acquiring an additional 103,829 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $723,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,668,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $343.12. 1,897,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,361. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $242.98 and a 52-week high of $348.88. The firm has a market cap of $112.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.57.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

