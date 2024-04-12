Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 177 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,752 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,496,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,732,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,879,114. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.80. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

