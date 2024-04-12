Kanawha Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC cut its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 220,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 40,624 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 318,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.34. 2,670,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,502,769. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.28.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

