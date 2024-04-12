Kanawha Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $2,870,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 552,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,013,000 after purchasing an additional 227,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 95,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.18. 1,279,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,434,077. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $90.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.60 and its 200-day moving average is $70.56. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.