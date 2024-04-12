Kanawha Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,036,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Sunoco by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Sunoco during the 3rd quarter worth $777,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 56.5% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 350,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,171,000 after acquiring an additional 126,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 6,075.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 574,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,419,000 after acquiring an additional 565,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco Price Performance

SUN traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $54.75. The company had a trading volume of 205,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,975. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.88 and a 200-day moving average of $56.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Sunoco LP has a one year low of $41.95 and a one year high of $64.89.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($2.46). Sunoco had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sunoco’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.842 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SUN. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunoco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sunoco

Sunoco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.