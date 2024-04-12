Kanawha Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,551,000 after purchasing an additional 73,429,036 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $337,567,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 789,244 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,803,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,927,000 after acquiring an additional 617,023 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $1.35 on Friday, reaching $151.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,403. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.45. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $159.81.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

