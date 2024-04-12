Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $607,000 Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Stock Performance

Aflac stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,011. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $64.10 and a 12-month high of $86.26. The company has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.85.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,850.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,493 shares of company stock worth $3,765,706. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

