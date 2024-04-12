Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $466,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Divergent Planning LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 238,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,323,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 420,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 788,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,674,000 after purchasing an additional 84,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,319,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $78.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,343,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,040,291. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $81.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2944 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

