K2 Gold (CVE:KTO) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of K2 Gold Co. (CVE:KTO – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 30,678 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 76,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

K2 Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$15.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.10.

About K2 Gold

(Get Free Report)

K2 Gold Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold exploration projects in Canada and the United States. It also explores for silver metal. The company's flagship property is the Mojave Gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,780 hectares located in California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K2 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K2 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.