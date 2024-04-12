JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

RIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,200 ($78.47) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,100 ($77.21) to GBX 5,900 ($74.67) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 6,262.86 ($79.27).

LON RIO opened at GBX 5,230 ($66.19) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,118.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,304.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £65.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,073.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.69. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,509.50 ($57.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,910 ($74.80).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a GBX 203.77 ($2.58) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $137.67. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 7,002.05%.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 3,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,216 ($66.02), for a total value of £205,458.24 ($260,040.80). Company insiders own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

