JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target to $21.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LEVI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

LEVI opened at $19.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.27. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $22.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 154.84%.

Insider Transactions at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 14,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $309,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Tracy Layney sold 15,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $270,515.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,785.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 14,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $309,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,727 shares of company stock valued at $3,275,016 over the last 90 days. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,294,342 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $112,637,000 after buying an additional 90,776 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $2,834,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,626,322 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $117,145,000 after purchasing an additional 610,838 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 306.8% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 45,916 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 34,629 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,913,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $80,310,000 after purchasing an additional 105,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.