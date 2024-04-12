JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $150.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut United Parcel Service from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $165.61.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $149.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.64. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,280,190,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410,073 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,854,180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475,698 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

