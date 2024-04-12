JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $320.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $320.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SPOT has been the topic of several other reports. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Spotify Technology from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $248.16.

SPOT opened at $303.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.60 and a beta of 1.63. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $128.67 and a 12 month high of $313.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.47.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 195.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

