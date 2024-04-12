JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $202.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $171.00 to $202.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Progressive from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Progressive from $265.00 to $264.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $196.56.

NYSE PGR opened at $202.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $118.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.35. Progressive has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $212.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.25.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Progressive will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 6.08%.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,725,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,348,176. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 10.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Progressive by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

