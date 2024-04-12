JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Price Target to $20.00

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Permian Resources in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Permian Resources from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.62.

Permian Resources stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,537,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 4.35. Permian Resources has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.39.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 15.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Permian Resources will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 1,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $27,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,047,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,337,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 1,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $27,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,047,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,337,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 84,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $1,264,927.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 932,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,947,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,916,943 shares of company stock valued at $516,796,999 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PR. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $353,683,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,315,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,088,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847,358 shares in the last quarter. Post Oak Energy Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 329.5% in the 4th quarter. Post Oak Energy Holdings LLC now owns 21,048,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,261,000 after purchasing an additional 16,147,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,979,000. Finally, OnyxPoint Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,159,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

