Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) PT Raised to $68.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $59.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Melius Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.08.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $65.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 152,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,217 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

