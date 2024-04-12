John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 774 shares.The stock last traded at $39.20 and had previously closed at $39.08.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $460.71 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 8.14%.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -48.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 14,570,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 145,703 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at $384,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at $1,679,000. 0.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

