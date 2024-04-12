John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEMGet Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 69,815 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 209% from the previous session’s volume of 22,619 shares.The stock last traded at $25.88 and had previously closed at $26.31.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.74. The stock has a market cap of $690.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JHEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 14,609 shares during the period.

About John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

