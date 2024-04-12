JMP Securities Trims Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Target Price to $25.00

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

PGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.08.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PGY

Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies stock opened at $11.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.00. Pagaya Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96. The company has a market cap of $676.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

In other Pagaya Technologies news, CEO Gal Krubiner purchased 33,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $348,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 523,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,067.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Yahav Yulzari purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $610,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now owns 299,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,938.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gal Krubiner acquired 33,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $348,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,067.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 194,807 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,373 in the last quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,713,000. Yarra Square Partners LP purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,099,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 2,761,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,156 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,436,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

About Pagaya Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.