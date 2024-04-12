JMP Securities Raises Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $28.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JMP Securities from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HOOD. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a market perform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.81.

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $20.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 1.69.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $132,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 738,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,833,267.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $132,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 738,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,833,267.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $2,652,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,212,150 shares of company stock valued at $33,495,819. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,261,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,702 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,936,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,325 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,205,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,012 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,297,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,986 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,981,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,337,000 after purchasing an additional 943,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

